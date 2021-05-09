MONROE BOROUGH – A Toast to Towanda Wine and Beer Festival had record pre-sales of tickets leading up to its sixth annual event on the grounds of Mountaineer Park Saturday.
“I think people were looking forward to getting out and enjoying themselves,” said event Chairwoman Doreen Secor.
“It’s a great community gathering,” said attendee Marriah Calaman, adding that she enjoyed the positive atmosphere. She also remarked about how strong the turnout was despite the chillier than normal temperatures and the clouds that hung overhead.
The festival, which supports both the Bradford County YMCA and Towanda Rotary Club, is typically held on the second weekend of May, but had to be delayed until the summer last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Secor said they were excited to be back to their normal schedule this year.
“It’s just wonderful to see all of the community support coming out of all of the lockdowns,” she said. “I think both organizations get a lot of community support, and it just shows here today.”
Ten different wineries, breweries and distilleries offered tastings that drew large crowds to their booths, while other vendors provided food and a variety of items to buy.
As the festival began welcoming the public at noon, the entertainment kicked off with Ben’Jamin DJ Services and, at 3 p.m., continued with Virgil Cain.
Near the entertainment pavilion, a like-new 2001 Chrysler Sebring Limited convertible was being raffled off to benefit the Bradford County YMCA.
Mike and Kelly Flynn came across the seldom used vehicle while in Florida. After purchasing it in March, they began selling $20 raffle tickets for the drawing, with a $10,000 fundraising goal in mind.
Early into Saturday’s event, Mike said they were on the cusp of hitting their goal.
This fundraiser is something they’ve carried on in memory of their son, Colin, who started the Share Your Heart project in 2015 as his senior project at Towanda High School. The mission of the project was to raise money for the Bradford County YMCA that could be used to send kids to the Y’s summer camp who otherwise couldn’t afford to go.
“We lost him in 2015 in a bad car accident,” Mike explained, “but we kept the thing going.”
Mike said the project has raised around $70,000 over the years.
Sharon Roof of Towanda was picked as the winner of the car during a 4 p.m. drawing that was also streamed live on Facebook.
“Both are great organizations,” Secor said about the beneficiaries of Saturday’s event. “The Rotary Club does so many great things – they just opened their boxes of flowers (along the Veterans Memorial Bridge) – and the YMCA has great programs for the community.”
