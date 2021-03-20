Cheese, cows and crowns; Bradford County seeking dairy royalty

Moo-ve over Miss America, Bradford County is seeking some very dairy princesses.
The Bradford County Dairy Princess Program and Promotion Board is looking for youth interested in advocating for the dairy industry through becoming a Dairy Princess or Junior Dairy Promoter.
Bradford County Dairy Princesses and Junior Dairy Promoters will have the opportunity to share their passion for milk and more through advocating for farmers and educating the public about the dairy industry in local schools, meetings and at events including the Troy Fair.
Any individual interested in becoming Bradford County dairy “royalty” must have a personal connection to the dairy industry, which could include living or working on a dairy farm, owning or leasing dairy cattle or working in a dairy-related field.
Those applying to become a Dairy Princess contestant must be between the ages of 16 to 24 by June 1, 2021. Junior Dairy Promoters must be between the ages of nine and 15.
Bradford County Dairy Princess contestants will compete in a pageant where they perform skits, complete interviews and answer impromptu questions related to dairy topics. The pageant is currently expected to occur in an in-person format in May. A specific date for the pageant has yet to be announced.
Those applying to become Bradford County dairy royalty must submit applications by April 30, 2021.
For more information or to receive an application, individuals are asked to contact Bradford County Dairy Program Coordinator Lu-Anne Antisdel at Luanne.antisdel@yahoo.com or Michala Kuhlman at Michala40k@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.