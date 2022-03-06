ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A Chemung man faces felony assault charges and has a $200,000 bail for an alleged incident in Athens Township.
Zachary Josiah Frank, 19, assaulted someone inside the Dandy Mini Mart on Wilawana Road in the early hours of Jan. 1, according to court documents obtained Friday.
He arrived at the store in a red 1992 Honda Prelude around 3:20 a.m. and entered with another man and woman. He was being loud and yelling, which caused annoyance to other customers. After being warned to quiet down, he was then told to leave by the victim due to Frank’s profane response. Frank refused to leave after being told multiple times and continued saying profanity at the victim, court documents show.
The victim told Frank that he was calling the police on his cell phone. When the victim turned around and walked away, Frank pushed him with enough force for him to stumble and almost fall. Frank got in the victim’s face and made numerous “flinching movements” to intimidate him. Frank then took the cell phone from the victim’s hand preventing him from calling police. A short struggle over the phone occurred that resulted in Frank pushing the victim and trying to leave the store with the phone, according to Athens Township police.
Frank proceeded to go down an aisle, climbed over a wall and jumped from one table to another in the seating area. He caused damage to one table during the incident. Frank tried to exit the store through a door, but it was blocked by the victim. Frank pushed the victim numerous times, once into a steel window frame that caused his head to hit it. The victim was able to get his phone back, but Frank grabbed him from behind and put him in a headlock and chokehold. He then spun the victim around and drove his head and body into a drink cooler, according to court documents.
He left the store and almost hit a parked vehicle as he was trying to back out of his parking spot in a hurry. He accelerated quickly and almost hit another vehicle twice, court documents show.
Police stated that Frank was located later at a residence listed on his driver’s license. It was later discovered that his driver’s license was not valid. Pictures of the victims injuries as well as video footage of the entire incident were obtained by police.
Frank faces charges of felony robbery: take property from other by force, felony aggravated assault: attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor strangulation: applying pressure to throat or neck, misdemeanor disorderly conduct hazardous/physical offense, misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking of movable property, summary harassment: subject other to physical contact, summary reckless driving and summary driving without a license.
He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $200,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 15.
