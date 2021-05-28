WYALUSING – The high school journey ended for 82 Wyalusing students Thursday as they tossed their green and gold caps high into the air and shouted in celebration from Ray Raffin field.
As these students readied for a future of possibilities, those taking the stage to address their classmates Thursday also had plenty to look back on.
“I remember being in elementary school and hearing that we would be graduating in 2021,” Madison Armitage said in her welcome address. “At the time, it didn’t even sound like a real year, so unfathomably far away, but now that it’s here, I want to go back. The memories we have together were formative in who we have become. There is something special in going to a small town high school like Wyalusing.”
As a Laceyville Elementary student, she said there were a “scary first few months” after the elementary school consolidation when she was in third grade. However, there were also fun memories, such as the sixth grade graduation party at Johnson’s pond.
“Whoever planned that really went all out and we had a blast, particularly on the mechanical bull,” Armitage said. “I also love to recall that one pep rally in junior high when we planned a really intense show in order to win the spirit stick. All I remember for sure is the lights went off and we all stormed the gym floor with glow sticks. We sure used to be over-the-top.”
There was also plenty of gratitude to those who helped guide the way in the district and at home.
“There is an old proverb that says, ‘It takes a village to raise a child,’” Salutatorian Catherine Brown explained, “and looking back on the past 13 years of our lives, I do not think there is a more accurate description of how we have been raised.”
After enrolling in kindergarten, she said they became part of a family whose connections were community-wide, from the ball fields where they learned how to win and lose to the PS Bank employees who taught students how to save their money.
“To the Dunkin’ Donuts for giving half of us our fist jobs,” she continued. “To Loomis’ School of Driving for giving us our licenses. To the Ram Zone for providing endless wings and dinner multiple night a week. To the teachers that watched us grow from kids to adults. To the coaches that cared more about us as people than athletes. To the friends that we spend every day with and who stuck with us through the good and the bad. To the parents that loved and supported us every step of the way. Thank you.”
For Valedictorian Carina Beebe, that parental support came in the form of driving to sports practices, “staying up late to explain seventh-grade math to me while I cried at the kitchen table, or watching my piano recitals no matter how terrible they were.” She credited her parents for not only teaching her discipline, especially when times get tough, but also how to treat people with respect and kindness, and inspiring her Christian faith.
Her gratitude to her parents and other family members didn’t come without a little roasting of her three younger sisters, whom she said are always there to take the blame when the cookies go missing.
“I want to thank you for always pushing me to be my best because it’s too embarrassing to lose to my little sisters,” she said.
Even though there were plenty of challenges over the past year, Beebe said she and her classmates were able to make the best of it with the help of many others and, through faith, she was able to learn and grow through the trials.
According to class Treasurer Taylor Vanderpool, the challenges of dealing with the pandemic and the sudden passing of teacher David Holdredge were tough, but helped prepare the class for the challenges that life may throw at them in the future.
Superintendent Jason Bottiglieri highlighted how the district persevered through these challenges as the class of 2021 secured over $750,000 in scholarships.
“This year has provided you time to pause and reflect on what is really important in your lives because you never know about tomorrow,” Bottiglieri continued in reference to the passing of Holdredge.
According to Bottiglieri, Holdredge changed the lives of the students fortunate enough to call him teacher.
“He was a man of integrity and humility, and every single time I spoke to him his focus was on you, his students,” he said. “He cared about each of you to a level that is unsurpassable.”
In his honor, Bottiglieri announced that the district’s incoming road would be renamed to Holdredge Lane.
“I encourage you to take the lessons you have learned from Mr. Holdredge and the other amazing faculty and staff that have impacted you during your time here and let those lessons inspire you and remind you that this is only the beginning,” Bottiglieri continued. “Be proud of where you are right now and know the world awaits.”
Looking to the future, Armitage said there is a mix of fear, sadness and excitement. But no matter the emotions her classmates were feeling, she encouraged them to cherish their last memory together as high schoolers.
Vanderpol and co-Treasurer Emalie Caccia thanked their classmates for the memories that have been made over the years.
“I will truly cherish them forever,” Vanderpool said.
“Within the years new friends have come and gone, while others joined and helped pave the way with us,” Caccia said. “It felt almost never ending, but at the same time, it felt like we just walked through the doors, the beginning of our new adventure in high school.”
As they move forward, Beebe challenged her classmates to live a life that matters.
“To live a life that matters, you must live with passion. Take risks, try new things, and don’t be afraid to have fun. Embrace the everyday awesomeness of this world and enjoy God’s beautiful creation,” Beebe said. “To live a life that matters, you also must live with humility. Put others’ needs before your own. Be a servant and do for others what no one else will. In a world dominated by a ‘me first’ attitude, you can never underestimate the impact your humility will have on others.”
Going out into the world from the Wyalusing Valley, Brown there isn’t a better community they could have grown up in.
“Whether you enter the workforce, enlist in the military, or go to further your education at college, never forget where you came from and the people that raised you,” Brown said. “Who knows where life will take you. You may end up halfway around the world or settle down right here in Wyalusing, but no matter where you go you will always be part of our home town.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.