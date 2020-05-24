The school year may have ended differently than planned, but Cherubs’ Nest Preschool and Kindergarten made sure to give honor where honor is due by recognizing their pre-k and kindergarten graduates while also honoring social distancing guidelines Thursday evening.
Cherubs’ Nest, which is housed inside the Athens Wesleyan Church in Athens Township, has educated children since 1997, but this outdoor ceremony was a first.
Under the cloud-free sky and bright sun, the bright graduates waited in their cars and were, in turns, escorted by their parents to the stage until all 17 pre-k and seven kindergarten graduates received special recognition, a diploma, and a gift.
The kindergarten graduates helped lead pledges, prayers, and verses.
Various fun songs, like “Baby Shark,” “Grey Squirrel,” and “Jesus Loves Me” were played periodically throughout the service, allowing students to sing along in their cars.
The service ended with the following charge, “God has blessed each of you with special and unique gifts.
Remember your gifts and you will do great things!”
Cherubs’ Nest offers preschool, pre-k, and half-day kindergarten classes for children ages 3-6.
