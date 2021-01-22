Chesapeake lawsuit currently ‘frozen’ due to bankruptcy, says commissioner

A lawsuit filed in late 2015 against Chesapeake Energy and Anandarko Petroleum Company by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office over the deduction of post-production costs from royalties and claims of deceptive business practices is currently on hold pending the outcome of the company’s bankruptcy filing from last summer in federal court.
“It’s just frozen in time, unfortunately,” said Bradford County Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller when asked for an update recently. “ … It’s not good news, but unfortunately that’s where it is.”
Chesapeake filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on June 28, 2020. In a statement at that time, President and CEO Doug Lawler explained, “We are fundamentally resetting Chesapeake’s capital structure and business to address our legacy financial weaknesses and capitalize on our substantial operational strengths. By eliminating approximately $7 billion of debt and addressing the legacy contractual obligations that have hindered our performance, we are positioning Chesapeake to capitalize on our diverse operating platform and proven track record of improving capital and operating efficiencies and technical excellence. With these demonstrated strengths, and the benefit of an appropriately sized capital structure, Chesapeake will be uniquely positioned to emerge from the Chapter 11 process as a stronger and more competitive enterprise.”
During the restructuring process, the company planned to carry on business as usual, which included making royalty payments.
However, it’s these royalty payments that the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office was focused on when it moved forward with a lawsuit against Chesapeake and Anandarko in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas.
Through the deduction of post-production costs, many area landowners said their royalty checks had been reduced to nothing, with some highlighting papers showing they even owed Chesapeake money.
Pennsylvania’s Guaranteed Minimum Royalty Act of 1979 required natural gas drillers to pay landowners no less than a 12.5 percent royalty, but a 2010 state Supreme Court decision supported the practice of deducting post production costs from the royalty, citing that the term “royalty” was not defined in state law.
The Attorney General’s Office, which is trying to recover money for thousands of landowners across the region, said these residents were misled through deception when leasing their land.
The complaint “alleges that landowners who entered into leases with the defendants believed they would receive royalties from the sale of natural gas without post-production costs – but were charged deductions for refinement, transportation, and other costs associated with processing the natural gas,” according to the AG’s website.
“Our case against these gas companies is about fighting for landowners, who have a right not to be subjected to unfair and deceptive conduct when leasing their land,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro previously stated.
The attorney general also claimed that Chesapeake used affiliated companies that charged exorbitant fees for processing and transporting gas.
