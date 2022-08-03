Chesterfield residents express concern at Canton Township meeting

Concerned residents of the Chesterfield Estates trailer park spoke about disturbances in their community. The disturbances were revolved around a new trailer at the park that also has a pallet shack for chickens.

 Review Photo/Matt Jennings

CANTON — Canton Township Supervisors fielded questions and concerns at their monthly meeting Monday.

Several residents of Chesterfield Estates just south of Canton voiced their concern regarding a new trailer at the park.

