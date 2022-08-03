Chesterfield residents express concern at Canton Township meeting

CANTON — Canton Township Supervisors fielded questions and concerns at their monthly meeting Monday.
Several residents of Chesterfield Estates just south of Canton voiced their concern regarding a new trailer at the park.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
CANTON — Canton Township Supervisors fielded questions and concerns at their monthly meeting Monday.
Several residents of Chesterfield Estates just south of Canton voiced their concern regarding a new trailer at the park.
The park, they said, was “full of junk” and they took issue with a pallet shack for chickens on the property. They also claimed children were often seen throwing sharp rocks into the road that could puncture tires.
Township secretary Elnor Blaney said she had looked into potential violations of Pennsylvania building codes they’d raised last meeting. She informed the concerned citizens that chickens are considered domesticated animals in Pennsylvania and not necessarily livestock and that any structure under 500 square feet, including the pallet shack, would not be subject to codes enforcement under Pennsylvania law.
Supervisor Mark McMurray advised the residents that, since the trailer park is private property, they should try discussing the matter with the owner of the trailer park.
The Township received $264,404 in Impact Fee funds this year, they do not yet have specific plans to use it.
The Supervisors decided to hold an open house celebrating the grand opening of the new Township garage. The open house will be Sep. 17 with coffee, donuts, and water available. Those in the community are welcome to come see the completed project.
The next township meeting will be Labor Day, Sep. 5.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.