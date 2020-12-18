ATHENS BOROUGH – A change is moving forward in Athens Borough that would allow residents to own rabbits, guinea pigs and chickens to be “kept confined in a suitable building or coop with an enclosed and covered runway.”
The borough council gave the go-ahead to advertise the change to the domestic animals and fowl ordinance by a 5-2 vote Monday night.
The council was asked by a borough resident back in June to look into the ordinance. In August, the council presented an amended ordinance that allowed residents to keep up to six chickens in the borough as long as their property was at least 16,000 square feet.
Since then, the council made some changes to the proposed amendment, including taking out the 16,000 square feet property size requirement.
Now, the only thing a borough resident will need to keep chickens on their property will be making sure the coop can be placed 30 feet from the property boundary line along the rear and side yard. No chicken coop will be allowed in the front yard of a property.
“Said chicken coops in any district shall be kept in a sanitary condition so that the same shall not be an annoyance or injurious to the public health and shall be subject to such reasonable regulations as the Department of Agriculture may deem necessary for the preservation of the public health and safety,” the amended ordinance reads.
Roosters or male turkeys are still not allowed under the new ordinance.
Council President Bill Cotton, Vice President Scott Riley and council members Scott Molnar, Jeff Nason and Matt Patton all voted for the amendment to move forward.
Council members Walter Chaykesky and Bob Williams voted against the motion, although Williams explained that his “no” vote was due to a disagreement over the setback requirements in the current proposal.
Residents will have a chance to have their voices heard at the next borough council meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11. A vote is expected to follow.
