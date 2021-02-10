ATHENS BOROUGH — The Athens Borough Council have cleared the way for residents to own chickens within the borough limits.
On Monday, council members voted 5-2 to approve an amendment to an ordinance previously prohibiting chicken ownership. The change also allows residents to own rabbits and guinea pigs, although the must be “kept confined in a suitable building or coop with an enclosed and covered runway.”
The council was asked by a borough resident back in June to look into the ordinance. In August, the council presented an amended ordinance that allowed residents to keep up to six chickens in the borough as long as their property was at least 16,000 square feet.
Since then, the council made some changes to the proposed amendment, including taking out the 16,000 square feet property size requirement.
Now, the only thing a borough resident will need to keep chickens on their property will be making sure the coop can be placed 30 feet from the property boundary line along the rear and side yard. No chicken coop will be allowed in the front yard of a property.
“Said chicken coops in any district shall be kept in a sanitary condition so that the same shall not be an annoyance or injurious to the public health and shall be subject to such reasonable regulations as the Department of Agriculture may deem necessary for the preservation of the public health and safety,” the amended ordinance reads.
Roosters or male turkeys are still not allowed under the new ordinance.
Council President Scott Riley and council members Scott Molnar, Matt Patton, Jeff Nason and Sharon Sporn all voted in favor of the ordinance.
Council members Walter Chaykesky and Bob Williams voted against the motion, although Williams explained that his “no” vote was due to a disagreement over the setback requirements in the amendment.
