TOWANDA BOROUGH – Towanda Fire Chief Bill “Chili” Roof will lead Saturday’s Halloween Parade down the Merrill Parkway as its grand marshal.
The Towanda Fire Department, which organizes the parade each year, announced Roof as grand marshal Wednesday while recounting his 52 years of service to the community through the department in a variety of positions.
“He is know as Towanda 1, Chief 15, but we believe his favorite title is Chief Chili! He has been called this by many children throughout the years!” the department said in its announcement. “He spends countless hours teaching fire prevention every year to children throughout the community! He has spent hundreds of hours and attended countless training to stay current with ways to serve and protect the community he continues to serve on a daily basis. We feel Chief Chili is more than deserving of this honor.”
The Towanda Fire Department Halloween Parade will celebrate its 94th year starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, with closures on the Merrill Parkway route starting at 4 p.m. The theme of this year’s parade is Heroes vs. Villains.
“So on Saturday, please make it know just how much you appreciate his service and dedication to the community,” the department stated.
