SOUTH WAVERLY BOROUGH — An electrical malfunction was to blame for a fire at the South Waverly Pizza Hut as the restaurant was getting ready to open Wednesday morning.
Firefighters from South Waverly, Sayre, Athens Borough, and Athens Township responded to emergency traffic reports of smoke showing from the restaurant. According to South Waverly Fire Chief Tim Anderson, crews saw heavy smoke on the building’s east side when they arrived on scene. The fire started around the area of the cash register, just inside the front door, but was restricted to the ceiling and roof area.
The fire was brought under control quickly, he said, while commending the efforts of the Valley’s fire departments.
“It could have been a lot worse,” he said.
No injuries were reported.
Traffic had to be detoured around the scene during the response. Firefighters left the scene by 1 p.m.
Greater Valley EMS and Sayre police assisted at the scene.
