Child abuse calls down due to fewer reporters

In just a couple short months, the world has changed.
“Is that still open?” “Is this still possible?” are questions people hear often.
One thing that has remained fully operational is the ChildLine hotline for reporting potential cases of child abuse and neglect.
April was Child Abuse Prevention Month, but scheduled awareness events were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Child welfare advocates urge everyone to learn the signs, and please make the call to ChildLine if they suspect abuse. Reporting is also available online at www.KeepKidsSafe.pa.gov.
ChildLine is constantly monitored, even with staff teleworking from their homes. Calls are then assigned to county agencies and investigated.
According to information from the state DHS, calls to ChildLine Since March 19 have ranged from a daily low of 287 to a high of 365 calls on weekdays. The number of calls on Saturdays and Sundays is lower, ranging from 138 to 169 calls per day. These numbers represent a roughly 50% reduction in average daily calls to ChildLine since Pennsylvania implemented significant social-distancing measures to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Why are there fewer reports?Decreased calls do not mean that abuse and neglect is not happening. Experts agree that things like social isolation, childcare concerns and financial insecurity can all contribute to mistreatment of children — all things that are on the rise as the world endures the coronavirus. And, as information from DHS explains, an unfortunate effect of school closures is the limited interaction between children, their teachers and other mandated reporters in school settings. Of the 39,040 reports made by mandated reporters to ChildLine in 2018, more than a third were reported by school employees.
Locally, Katy VanDewark, the executive director of The Children’s House, a child advocacy center, reiterated that message.
“I think about all the advertisements about Stay Home Stay Safe and I would be remiss if I didn’t say that the work we do provides us with the knowledge that home is not the safest place for some children,” she said. “I’m sure that without the eyes and ears of teachers, coaches, friends, extended family, and countless others, home can feel very isolating for some children and teens.”
She added, “I would like to charge you with something. Please keep the children in our community in your thoughts, and if you see or suspect something that makes you uncomfortable or concerned please call PA Childline (800) 932-0313.”
Calls made to ChildLine are anonymous.
