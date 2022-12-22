TOWANDA – Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP) has some exciting news that our team has been working on for some time now behind the scenes. In four short years, we’ve accomplished so much and are grateful for all of the support we have received from our community. We believe that in order to make an impact on childhood food insecurity we must have bold goals and continue to build on the strong foundation and community partnerships we’ve established to date.

With all of this in mind, we started to evaluate what is best for our community when it comes to increasing our service area (our goal is to close the current meal gap in all 67 Pennsylvania counties). It became clear that in order to do this, we need to have a larger facility to accommodate the needs of our community.