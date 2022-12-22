TOWANDA – Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP) has some exciting news that our team has been working on for some time now behind the scenes. In four short years, we’ve accomplished so much and are grateful for all of the support we have received from our community. We believe that in order to make an impact on childhood food insecurity we must have bold goals and continue to build on the strong foundation and community partnerships we’ve established to date.
With all of this in mind, we started to evaluate what is best for our community when it comes to increasing our service area (our goal is to close the current meal gap in all 67 Pennsylvania counties). It became clear that in order to do this, we need to have a larger facility to accommodate the needs of our community.
This is why we are excited to announce that we are relocating our Tunkhannock branch to Scranton in January.
While we are still finalizing the details, we wanted to get the word out and express our gratitude loudly for all who have helped us get to this point. Our new location will be more centrally located, provide us additional room to grow and have additional facility enhancements that we so desperately need.
Stay tuned for more as 2023 is going to be a major year for CHOP.
Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP) distributes food to children experiencing food insecurity through In-School Pantries, the Backpack Program, Pop Up Pantries and Summer Meal Programs. The backpack program sends food home on Fridays with two breakfasts and dinners, two fruits, and five to ten healthy snacks so that they don’t go hungry over the weekend while they miss the meals that school will provide during the week.
In-School Pantries assists teens and their siblings to close the gap for teens that are experiencing food insecurity by allowing them to self-advocate for their needs with the same offering of food that is described above in our backpacks.
Pop Up Pantries distribute food to the community by using a drive-thru method helping with anonymity. The boxes include pantry staples, fresh produce, frozen meals and dairy.
CHOP serves children in Bradford, Columbia, Elk, Lackawanna, Luzerne, McKean, Pike, Potter, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Warren, and Wyoming Counties.
