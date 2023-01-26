TOWANDA – Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP) is joined by AllOne Foundation as they continue to lead the effort to erase childhood hunger in Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Tioga, Wyoming, Sullivan, and Susquehanna counties.
As a direct result of an awarded grant of $75,000 by AllOne Foundation, CHOP is pleased to announce that upwards of 30,000 children will be provided with daily food access across these counties due to AllOne Foundation funding, which will allow CHOP to secure a cargo van. This cargo van is critical to the expansion as it will grant CHOP the ability to pick up food donations from multiple food banks as well as deliver for the backpack and in-school pantry programs.
