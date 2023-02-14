TOWANDA — Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP) is joined by the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) to join forces in the fight against Lackawanna and Luzerne County child hunger. Through the sponsoring of the Lackawanna/Luzerne County United Way, RSVP was created to recruit volunteers who are 55 and older and who are interested in volunteering their time and talents to address community needs in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wyoming County.
As we constantly say at CHOP… “Many hands make light work” and that statement, while just 5 words, truly embodies the impact that our beloved volunteers provide. The ability to feed a child for an entire month for just $5 would not be possible without the 17,000 hours of volunteer work that we were fortunate enough to be provided in 2022.
