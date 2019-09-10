Child struck by vehicle while biking in Sayre

A 26–year–old Waverly woman is facing drug paraphernalia charges after striking a child on a bicycle and being found in possession of marijuana on Pitney Street in Sayre on Aug. 30.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Sayre Borough police arrived to Pitney Street and found broken pieces of bumper in the roadway and a juvenile male lying on the road while being treated by EMS. Anna Schutz was identified as the driver of the vehicle. Schutz stated that she saw a couple of kids biking on Pitney Street when one of the children cut out into the road in front of her vehicle.
An officer went over to the vehicle to inspect the damage and detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the passenger side of the vehicle. Schutz admitted to there being marijuana in the vehicle and retrieved two ziplock bags of marijuana from a diaper bag. The officer asked if she had consumed any marijuana, but Schutz stated that she had not yet consumed any and planned on rolling the marijuana at home.
Rolling paper was found in the center console area of the vehicle. Schutz passed a standard field sobriety test and was taken into custody for possession of marijuana.
Schutz is facing charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Schutz has a preliminary hearing on Oct. 15 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
