Child Welfare Professional Appreciation Week receives recognition

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Commissioners honored local professionals who help children suffering from abuse and neglect within the county.
The commissioners declared the week of June 5 to 9 as Child Welfare Professional Appreciation Week during their Thursday meeting.
“Everyday in Bradford County, local children are at risk of child abuse and neglect or have been removed from their homes due to such abuse and neglect,” Commissioner Doug McLinko said.
He stated that child welfare workers engage in tasks that include investigating child abuse, family services, safety assessment and making sure kids have healthy food and family connections. Professionals hope to establish a healthy home environments for children, he added.
McLinko read the proclamation that highlighted the work of local professionals, especially the employees of Bradford County Children and Youth Services. He noted that CYS employees must develop skills to help families in crisis situations that involve physical or sexual abuse, mental health challenges, substance abuse and poverty.
“The staff of the Bradford County CYS selflessly undertake an endeavor to protect Pennsylvania’s children often with low pay, long hours, tremendous demands and little appreciation, great criticism and with dramatic impacts of their personal life,” McLinko said.
Although pay means a lot, employees are also driven by their mission to help children in tough situations, he stated. Social service employees have served as “frontline essential workers in a time of global pandemic and provide services to the families despite risk to safety,” he noted.
“I think all children deserve a happy and healthy childhood and [CYS employees] are the ones that stand between that and some of the horrible stuff that people can do to them,” McLinko said. “I appreciate what you guys do and how hard you work. It does not go unnoticed.”
Commissioner John Sullivan shared that his wife was a teacher for around 40 years. During her tenure, she donated countless clothing items to children in poverty or suffering neglect. He also expressed his appreciation to the efforts of all people who work to make the lives of local children better.
“They work under some very, very stressful and trying circumstances,” said Commissioners Daryl Miller. “And we do certainly appreciate all the effort they do to protect the children in our county.” Miller attended the meeting remotely as he was out of town Thursday.
Bradford County Children and Youth Services can be reached at 220 Main Street in Towanda. CYS can be called at (570) 265-1760. Those who want to report abuse or neglect can also call the Child Abuse Hot-line at 1-800-932-0313.
Philip
