Child Welfare Professional Appreciation Week receives recognition

The Bradford County Commissioners declared the week of June 5 to 9 as Child Welfare Professional Appreciation Week during their Thursday meeting.

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Commissioners honored local professionals who help children suffering from abuse and neglect within the county.

