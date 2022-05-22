Children in Bradford County dealing with increased mental health stressors

As he brought up his PA Safe2Say dashboard to discuss its use in his district, Canton Superintendent Dr. Eric Briggs noted that from the time of the interview for this story starting, he’d received a new notification of an incident that had occurred just down the hall of the Canton Jr./Sr. High School.
It was a stark demonstration of the struggle students across the school district, county, state, and entire nation have been facing and an unfortunate jump-off to Mental Health Awareness Month.
As the nation works to pull itself out of the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new challenge faces those most vulnerable in American communities. The World Health Organization last November published a report saying that as many as one in seven (14%) of people ages 10-19 globally have a diagnosable mental health condition, yet they often remain largely unrecognized and untreated.
The American Academy of Pediatrics puts that number at one in six American children(16.6%).
Stepping back and looking at the general experience of those formative years, it’s easy to see some of the stressors pre-teens and teenagers can face. Puberty is causing changes they’ve never experienced, kids are finding new ways to bully one-another, drugs and economic stressors suddenly become more visible.
But the way students are reacting to these experiences is changing, and the way it’s handled and measured is changing too.
“Mental health has been an issue for years,” Briggs explained. “It’s been masked because kids were often identified as having disabilities or needing special education.”
Briggs said it took tragedy to bring the conversation about student mental health to the forefront of the national consciousness. “It didn’t become cool to talk about until Parkland.”
After that tragedy in which a student in Florida killed 17 students and staff in a school shooting, approaches to mental health changed.
Pennsylvania adopted a website hotline for students to report potential instances of danger at the school, PA Safe2Say Something.
The program allows students to anonymously report behaviors or warning signs to a data center in Harrisburg where experts running the lines can potentially ask clarifying questions of the tipsters and determine if the tip constitutes an immediate threat to life or not. A notification is then sent accordingly to school administrators, councilors and potentially law enforcement.
Safe2Say has been used differently than it was first intended, however. A report from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office April 6 noted that since its implementation in 2019 the tipline had received more than 80,000 tips. But they weren’t all about school safety. In fact, 72.9% of tips focused on instances of bullying, suicide, self harm, mental illness, or harassment.
Briggs noted that Canton has received over 100 tips in the last two years, many involving bullying and mental illness.
Ten miles north, Troy Superintendent Janilyn Elias was seeing similar returns in the commonly used teacher-student communication app Gaggle. Gaggle doesn’t function in the same way as Safe2Say, and Elias said she was planning to speak with Gaggle representatives and inform her students about PA Safe2Say as another avenue to discuss their concerns.
At the same time, Elias shared some preliminary results from Troy students’ answers to the Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS), a voluntary survey conducted every two years through the state Auditor General’s Office. The survey was conducted in November and administered to students in 6th, 8th, 10th, and 12th grades.
Elias noted that according to the preliminary results, almost 70% of Troy high schooler respondents said that in the last 12 months they had experienced a feeling of hopelessness every day for two weeks or more at a time. Thirty-five percent of respondents in 10th and 12th grade said they had made a suicide plan in the last 12 months.
The concerning part of Elias’s presentation wasn’t the numbers themselves, but how average they were in comparison to the rest of the county. Thirty percent of all Bradford County students in 8th grade that took the survey reported feeling hopeless in the past year. The number hit 39.5% of 10th graders in that same survey. All seven schools in Bradford County participated in the 2021 survey.
The results of the survey were just a further confirmation to those who work with children, such as Northern Tier Counseling Children’s Services Clinical Director Amy Carr.
“We’re scrambling,” Carr said when asked about how busy the center had been.
Carr reported that NTC, which works in Bradford, Tioga, and Sullivan counties, had seen its client list balloon from 1,450 clients before the COVID-19 pandemic to over 2,200 now.
Northern Tier Counseling is a not-for-profit organization licensed through the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services that provides a host of services such as substance abuse treatment, family based mental health, and behavioral health rehabilitation services, among others.
When asked what specific concerns NTC was seeing in school-age children, Family Based Program Director Morgan Shaw noted depression-like symptoms were on the rise. “We’re seeing an increase in feelings of hopelessness and suicide ideation.”
The PAYS data supported that, with 20.1% of respondents indicating they had “seriously considered suicide” in the past twelve months. 28% of respondents said they are inclined to believe that they are a failure, a number that rose from 23.9% in 2017.
Some of the most vulnerable are students in the LGBTQ community, which The Trevor Project estimates are four times more likely to commit suicide than their peers. Studies by the National Institute of Health indicated that rate is reduced by half or more if a child’s friends and family use their preferred pronouns and names.
Shaw and Carr noted that many children who had isolated during the shutdowns of 2020 had fallen behind socially. Others lost family and friends to the worst of the pandemic and hadn’t yet processed the trauma of the last few years. They hoped that, as more people get vaccinated, the toll the pandemic takes on the area would decline and children might be able to gain some distance to begin the healing.
Shaw noted that children are often affected by events at home, and problems such as food insecurities or adult drug abuse can be stressors. In addition, a number of adults in the area had suffered from this. Without the structure of social life in 2020, many who had been working to beat addictions and self-destructive behavior had fallen back to old coping mechanisms like drugs and alcohol.
The silver lining is that more and more students seem to feel more confident in discussing issues they may be facing. The high rate of responses on apps like Safe2Say and Gaggle at least means children aren’t internalizing their distress.
Jen Bowen is the regional manager of CONCERN Counseling services, which services Bradford, Sullivan, and Tioga counties in Pennsylvania with mental health services like behavioral counseling and psychiatric services for children through tele-health. She said a positive development has been the youth of the area embracing tele-health and tele-psych services.
“Being able to offer services through audio/visual communications been a big help in decreasing the barriers to treatment. The cost and time associated with traveling to a provider can be a hinderance to those seeking help,” Bowen said.
Bowen has seen a recent increase in qualified applicants in the field of counseling and mental health, a field that saw staffing issues during the heat of the pandemic.
This would be a huge relief for schools, according to Briggs.
“Teachers are asked to do so much nowadays quite simply they can be overwhelmed. Briggs highlighted this by bringing up the Canton professional development schedule for the next year, which has been rapidly filling up.
“If teachers are going to be asked to solve all of society’s problems give me unlimited resources and unlimited staff to address those,” Briggs said.
That teacher-student relationship has been a major tool in combatting crises before they occur. Canton started a special period at the end of the school day for clubs to meet to give teachers opportunities to meet with students they might otherwise have not had contact with.
According to the PAYS survey, more than a quarter of respondents in 10th and 12th grade reported they did not feel they had an opportunity for one-on-one time with teachers. This number may not see improvement in the near future. According to the Pennsylvania School Board Association, the state issued just over 5,000 teaching certificates in the 2019-2020 school year, compared to 16,000 issued in the 2012-2013 school year. Educators in Pennsylvania often start their teaching careers making $35,000 per year, a paltry sum compared to their student debt. The National Education Association estimates educators under the age of 35 carry around $55,000 in student loan debt.
A positive development, according to Shaw, is the slowly eroding stigma around mental health. While a stigma around the topic is still very prevalent, the conversation around mental health in the nation has slowly evolved. Shaw noted that several celebrities and athletes who have come forward to talk about their struggles will help children hesitant to come forward. In recent years, such athletes include tennis champ Naomi Osaka, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, and Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps.
Briggs and Elias both noted the positive results they had seen when running a cognitive and behavioral intervention therapy (CBITS) program in their elementary schools, but those programs will not be continuing due to cost constraints.
To address the rising number of school psychologist referrals in her district, Elias had proposed hiring a second psychologist to the Troy School Board. That position is currently in the 2022-2023 school year budget.
Helping struggling students has been a collaborative effort among all seven superintendents in the county, the superintendents noted.
The pandemic, the sense of uncertainty it brought and the social isolation that resulted from the efforts to combat it brought a wholly new stressor to children and adults in our area and nationwide. But it was hardly the catalyst for new struggles. Survey data from PAYS showed that although numbers are worse now, they were actually on the rise in 2019. Shaw and Bowen hypothesized the strain of it all may have just brought issues to the forefront for some people.
While returning to class at school can be a step for students who were falling behind socially, the end of lockdowns did not lead to the end of mental health stressors. 23% of county respondents said they did not feel safe in their school. 27% reported they were bullied at school.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. All contributors to this article mentioned that one of the best ways to combat mental illness is to discuss it to remove that social stigma that so often prevents people from talking about their struggles. For those who are experiencing a mental health crisis or who know someone going through a tough time, CONCERN operates a crisis line with professionals available 24/7 every day of the year. The number is 1-877-724-7142.
