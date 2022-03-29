A children’s book that teaches kids how to farm was added to elementary schools and libraries throughout Bradford and Sullivan counties as part of this month’s Ag Literacy Week.
The Bradford/Sullivan County Farm Bureau celebrated the week by distributing the 2022 Ag Literacy book in all elementary schools, the county library and some town libraries in both counties, according to a news release from the organization.
This years’ book is “My Family’s Soybean Farm” by Katie Olthoff, with artwork by Joe Hox. It is the story of young Alexander, who lives on his family’s farm and the daily activities that happen on it. Readers will learn about how plants grow, the nutrients they need to grow and how they are harvested. It shows how farmers care for their land and how farming practices have changed over the years using modern technology. The book shows how important agriculture is in daily life.
Barb Warburton and Kathy Yoachim were able to read to students in the North Rome Christian School as well as St. Agnes. Afterwards, an activity was done with students who listened to the book.
The book was placed in a variety of locations that can be found during the course of Ag Literacy Week. It can be found in the Union Valley Mennonite School, Northeast Bradford Elementary, North Rome Christian School, the Monroeton Library, J. Andrew Morrow Primary School, Towanda Area Elementary School and St. Agnes Catholic School.
The 2022 Ag Literacy Week was recognized between March 14 and March 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.