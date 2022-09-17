WYSOX — Participation has increased at an annual event that aims to raise money for regional victims of child abuse.
The Children’s House Child Advocacy Center held its Second Annual Golf Tournament FORe the Kids Friday at the Towanda Golf Club.
Dozens of people gathered on a late summer morning for a captain and crew format of play. The event featured a total of 19 teams, which is more than double last year’s number of nine, according to CHCAC Executive Director Katy VanDewark.
“We had to get creative throughout COVID about how we could have fundraisers, so this is what we added last year,” VanDewark said. “It’s a good way for our partner agencies, businesses and corporations that support us to come out and have fun while they support child victims.”
The Towanda-based nonprofit center works with child abuse victims and their non-offending caregivers in Bradford and Sullivan counties, according to VanDewark. CHCAC provides forensic interviews, family advocacy, trauma focused cognitive behavioral therapy and medical exams on-site at no charge to the victim or their family.
VanDewark described how CHCAC works as part of a multi-disciplinary team that includes the district attorney’s office, law enforcement, mental health and medical services, as well as Bradford County Children and Youth Services. CHCAC currently works with 6 out of 7 school districts in Bradford County to provide surviving trauma therapy to child victims.
“We provide trauma informed practices to help children who have been victims transition from victim to survivor, and we make sure that they feel supported along the way,” VanDewark expressed.
She previously stated that CHCAC seeks to inform local residents on how to spot the signs and symptoms of child abuse. Such actions can help victims as soon as possible and inspire community involvement.
Signs of physical abuse can include “multiple hospital trips, bruises, burns, cuts, fractures, unexplained injuries, injuries that don’t match the given explanation, untreated medical and/or dental problems,” according to CHCAC’s website.
For signs of sexual abuse, children could display behaviors that include “acting out sexually or sexually abusing other children, sleep issues, change in mood, fear of being touched” and symptoms of sexually transmitted diseases, the website adds. Children could also have “poor growth or weight gain, poor hygiene, lack of clothing or supplies to meet physical needs” when it comes to neglect.
“One out of every four girls, and one out of every six boys, will be sexually abused before they reach age 18” and only one out of 10 children come forward to report it, according to CHCAC’s website. Nationwide, a child is abused or neglected every 47 seconds and a report of child abuse is made every 10 seconds in the U.S.
In 2017, Bradford County had 3.4 out of every 1,000 children with substantiated reports of child abuse, according to CHCAC’s most recent data. That same year, Sullivan County had 2.4 for every 1,000.
People can schedule a tour of CHCAC’s Towanda facility at 5 Hospital Drive by calling 570-265-4132.
“Tours can help people better understand what we provide for the community and the children we serve,” VanDewark said. “We walk them through the tour just as though they were a child or their family was experiencing that, and to really know how supported they feel along the way.”
The tournament had 19 businesses sponsor different holes on the golf course Friday. Golf tournament organizers thanked the event’s sponsors that included The Dunn Group, Cargill and Chesapeake Energy.
To report suspected child abuse, call ChildLine at 1-800-932-0313 and for the CHCAC’s services, call their number at (570) 265-4132. For more information, go to CHCAC’s website at chcac.org.
