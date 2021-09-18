Children’s House's first golf tournament raises money for child abuse victims

WYSOX TOWNSHIP — The Children’s House Child Advocacy Center held their first annual golf tournament on Friday at the Towanda Country Club to support local victims of child abuse.
Towanda Country Club Owner Joe Acla said CHCAC contacted him and they began organizing the event together to promote the nonprofit’s cause.
“This gives us the ability to give back to the community and be a viable part in this area,” said Acla. “When we bought this club, that’s what we wanted to do for everyone.”
CHCAC Executive Director Katy VanDewark said the nonprofit’s board thought a golf fundraiser was the best way to raise money while being safe and cautious during the pandemic.
She also said the event is a good way to enjoy the last of summer weather before the fall and winter seasons arrive.
CHCAC is a nationally accredited child advocacy center that serves Bradford and Sullivan counties by providing forensic interviews, forensic medical exams and family advocacy trauma therapy for child victims of physical and sexual abuse and human trafficking, said VanDewark.
“We provide services at no cost to the child victims, so we have to do fundraisers throughout the year to raise money,” she said.
According to CHCAC’s website, “one out of every four girls, and one out of every six boys, will be sexually abused before they reach age 18” and only one out of 10 children come forward to report it.
A child is abused or neglected every 47 seconds and a report of child abuse is made every 10 seconds in the United States, according to its website.
“We also do community trainings on how to spot the signs and symptoms of child abuse and trauma informed care,” she said.
VanDewark stated that her nonprofit is always looking for volunteers to conduct day-to-day services and to help with events like Christmas for kids.
“Its always nice to volunteer and help out when you are serving the children of your own community,” she said.
In 2017, Bradford County had 3.4 out of every 1,000 children with substantiated reports of child abuse and Sullivan County had 2.4 for every 1,000, according to CHCAC’s data.
To report suspected child abuse, call ChildLine at 1-800-932-0313 and for the CHCAC’s services, call their number at (570) 265-4132.
