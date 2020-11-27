NORTH TOWANDA – Officials at the Children’s House Child Advocacy Center is hoping the services it has provided to young child abuse victims over the years inspires community generosity on Giving Tuesday next week as it continues to serve the community into the future.
CHAC services have not been interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Executive Director Katy VanDerwark stated in a news release.
“As I take time to reflect on this past year, I am fully realizing that it has been a year like no other,” VanDewark said. “We here at Children’s House Child Advocacy Center, just like all of you, have had to change, adapt, be cautious, and change and adapt again. These are challenging times for us all. The CHCAC has had to postpone or cancel all its 2020 fundraisers. Now, more than ever, the children we serve need us. And we need you.”
Since it was launched in 2012, Giving Tuesday has encouraged people to give and do other acts of good in their communities.
The CHCAC provides a variety of services when there are concerns about child abuse and neglect, such as medical examinations, mental health and forensic interviews, victim support, and family advocacy, according to the organization’s website, with a goal to reduce the amount of additional trauma the child and family might go through as part of the investigative process. Services are free to families.
Those who are interested in joining CHCAC’s Giving Tuesday initiative can visit www.chcac.org/donate or @cacchildrenshouse on Facebook.
For more information about the GivingTuesday movement, visit www.givingtuesday.org or www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday.
