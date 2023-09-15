TOWANDA — The Children’s House Child Advocacy Center will be hosting its 3rd annual “Golf Fore Kids Classic” at the Towanda Golf Club today.
“Each year we try to enhance the experience of participants and are excited to offer over 26 basket raffles, a wagon of cheer raffle, and a YETI raffle,” explained Brittney Mink-Eiklor, Executive Director of the Children’s House.
Planners are hoping such additions will bring an elevated experience to community members who attend, including those not participating in the actual tournament. The tournament is for teams that will compete in a four-person scramble.
Raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the Towanda Golf Club, with proceeds going toward providing The Children’s House services for the community.
The Children’s House is a 501©(3) non-profit accredited organization whose mission is to reduce trauma to children who have experienced abuse and their families by providing a safe and supportive environment through a collaboration of community agencies.
The center is the only nonprofit in Bradford and Sullivan Counties involved in the investigation and prosecution of crimes against children.
For almost 40 years, the center has been the first stop for children in Bradford and Sullivan Counties who are suspected victims of sexual abuse, physical abuse, or children who have witnessed a violent crime. The center is a child-friendly, specially equipped facility where children go for recorded forensic interviews, medical exams, therapy, and intervention.
“Our goal this year is to raise $12,000 to ensure that we are able to continue providing critical services to child abuse victims in our community,” Mink-Eiklor stated.
All services are provided free of charge to children and their protective caregivers. To learn more about the CHCAC head to www.chcac.org.
