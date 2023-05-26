TOWANDA — The Children’s House Child Advocacy Center (CHCAC) will become a community education partner with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), a private nonprofit that works with communities to prevent child abductions, recover missing children and deter and combat child exploitation.
By becoming a partner, the CHCAC is able to provide appropriate educational presentations to children, families, and community-members. Topics of the presentations include prevention of various forms of online harassment, prevention of abduction, and safety empowerment.
“While the center provides services to child abuse victims, we strive to reduce the need for services. Offering various prevention programs such as NetSmartz® and KidSmartz® through NCMEC will help to drastically decrease the number of victimized children in our community,” stated Brittney Eiklor, Executive Director of The Children’s House. “As children spend more and more time on the internet, online safety is more important than ever. We know that ongoing conversations with kids about online safety is the best way to protect them from online exploitation. NCMEC has a collection of data-informed prevention resources for parents and guardians as well as children of all ages, where they can learn more about how to stay safe online and in-person. These presentations are a great tool to help get these important conversations started.”
For more information, visit https://chcac.org/prevention-education-and-outreach/
