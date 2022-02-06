Chili cook-off benefits Athens Wesleyan Church

ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A chili cook-off heated things up in Athens Township to raise money for a local church on Saturday.
The Athens Wesleyan Church hosted the event that had 12 contestants bring their homemade pots of chili for attendees to try.
The cooks lined up their special dishes on a long table and attendees walked down the line to try multiple flavors ranging from sweet to spicy. Samples were sold for $5, while bowls of chili were $2.
Greg Carr, who runs the catering business Toe Tapping BBQ, said he’s always happy to participate in cook-offs for people to try his latest dishes.
“It’s always fun to cook for people,” he said. “The church here is amazing and they are always inviting.”
The event served as a fundraiser to help pay for the church’s new roof that was installed in December 2021, said Paula Umber, the event organizer.
This was the very first cook-off that the church had done and organizers are thinking of doing more in the near future as well, she said.
The roof project cost $134,000, so fundraisers like Saturday’s event can help pay it off with the help of the church’s congregants, said Pastor Tim Butcher.
“This is a good community with a lot of great people who are happy to help,” said Butcher.
Judges tried each and every sample of chili in the contestant and ultimately made their decision on the top three cooks. Amy Wolcott of Sayre was named the first place winner, while Meghan Moshier of Sayre took second place and Carr took third place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.