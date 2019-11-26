ORWELL TOWNSHIP — Multiple fire crews battled a blaze on C.C. Allis Road that caused no injuries but severely damaged a home of four on Monday afternoon.
Fire crews from Herrickville, LeRaysville, Wysox, and Rome were called to the scene across the street from C.C. Allis & Sons. Donald Allis, who owns the home, said that the home was insured on Monday.
Bill Higgs, who rents the home from Allis, said he received a call from his son who was home alone at the time of the fire. His son told him that there was smoke in the home and it was hot.
“I ran home immediately and saw the house filling with smoke,” he said.
No one was harmed in the fire that was knocked down quickly, including two dogs and a cat.
The fire appeared to have originated in the chimney of the home. Fire crews removed the chimney and cut into the home to battle the fire.
Higgs and Allis said that the chimney and heating system in the house had maintenance done before the winter and that they were unsure of how the fire could have started. The family did not own renters insurance.
