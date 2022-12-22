Chimney fires displace a pair of Bradford County households

A Rome Borough residence was mostly destroyed after a chimney fire spread throughout the residence in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

 Review Photo/DANTE TERENZIO

Two chimney fires displaced households on Wednesday morning, keeping fire crews busy for several hours as they battled the blazes.

The more serious fire began at approximately 2:30 a.m. at a residence on Main Street in Rome Borough, according to Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck.