CANTON — It’s a double anniversary that’s being celebrated in Canton on Friday.
The Rialto Theatre has been celebrating it’s one-year anniversary of operation under the Rekindle the Spirit non-profit organization the whole month of April, with debut showings of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The Bradford County United Way, meanwhile, has been hosting events throughout the county for the past year as it celebrates its 45th year of operation.
“We’ve been holding events across the county to show our county-wide reach and highlight our different partner agencies throughout the area,” noted Joan Smith-Reese.
Smith-Reese is the Executive Director of the Bradford County United Way, who explained that the organization has been sponsoring “Happy Hours” at local establishments such as The Flying Taco in Towanda and The Blackburn 1897 in Sayre.
The two celebrations will come together at an event called “Everything is Better with Chocolate (and Wine) at the Movies,” which will take place at 7 p.m. Friday at the Rialto. The event is highlighted by a showing of Oscar-nominated film ‘Chocolat’ starring Johnny Depp, Alfred Molina, Judi Dench, and other stars. The comic fable explores the uproar caused when a woman opens a chocolate shop in an unassuming French village.
The event was originally going to take place on an appropriate day, but Smith-Reese and theater manager Bridget Callahan decided to reschedule.
“We thought we’d have it on Valentine’s Day, but the weather was looking pretty nasty so we chose a date that’s better for potential guests,” Smith-Reese noted.
Those guests who purchase a ticket to the event, either through the unitedwaybradfordcounty.org website, in person at the theater, or at Schoonover’s Plumbing and Heating in Canton, will be served chocolate, wine, cheese, and popcorn at the event before the movie showing. Coffee will also be available after the movie.
Event-goers will also have the opportunity to purchase movie posters from the Rialto, according to Callahan.
The event is sponsored by Steve Sliwinski and the law offices of Brann, Williams, Caldwell, and Blaney.
Attending the event is a way for those that are able to support both the Rialto and the United Way, who’s mission statement is to annually collect and distribute funds to member agencies, while raising awareness of community needs and services provided by these agencies, enabling our community partners to focus resources on helping people.”
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.