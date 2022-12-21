Yan Patsenko is a Barcelona-based artist born in 1993 in the Kyiv region of Ukraine. His native city is close to the city of Chornobyl, and the explosion of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant in 1986 affected him and his family in multiple ways. In his writing and paper art, Yan seeks to contribute to a harmonious future free from the legacy of violence, nuclear weapons, and other weapons of mass destruction.