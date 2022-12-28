TOWANDA – Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP) is joined by Hawk Family Foundation, Moses Taylor Foundation, and AllOne Foundation in the ongoing effort to erase childhood hunger completely in Lackawanna County. As a direct result of their support, CHOP is pleased to announce that 1,600 additional children will be provided with daily food access within the county.
CHOP currently provides 2,800 children with daily food access within the county due to the received funding from the partners outlined above. However, with 1 in 4 children experiencing food insecurity in Pennsylvania, there’s still a lot more work to be done as 7,870 children are reported as food insecure within the county per the latest Feeding America food insecurity report.
Thanks to Hawk Family Foundation, Moses Taylor Foundation, and AllOne Foundation, CHOP has been able to build upon their impact in the county with the hopes of achieving the goal of erasing childhood hunger from the county by the end of next school year.
If you would like to join Hawk Family Foundation, Moses Taylor Foundation, AllOne Foundation and the many other generous community partners who are making it possible for CHOP to achieve this feat, please visit www.chopouthunger.org/take-action and designate your gift to Lackawanna County.
Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP) distributes food to children experiencing food insecurity through In-School Pantries, the Backpack Program, Pop Up Pantries and Summer Meal Programs.
The backpack program sends food home on Fridays with two breakfasts and dinners, two fruits, and five to ten healthy snacks so that they don’t go hungry over the weekend while they miss the meals that school will provide during the week.
In-School Pantries assists teens and their siblings to close the gap for teens that are experiencing food insecurity by allowing them to self-advocate for their needs with the same offering of food that is described above in our backpacks.
Pop Up Pantries distribute food to the community by using a drive-thru method helping with anonymity. The boxes include pantry staples, fresh produce, frozen meals and dairy. CHOP serves children in Bradford, Columbia, Elk, Lackawanna, Luzerne, McKean, Pike, Potter, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Warren, and Wyoming Counties.
