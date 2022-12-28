TOWANDA – Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP) is joined by Hawk Family Foundation, Moses Taylor Foundation, and AllOne Foundation in the ongoing effort to erase childhood hunger completely in Lackawanna County. As a direct result of their support, CHOP is pleased to announce that 1,600 additional children will be provided with daily food access within the county.

CHOP currently provides 2,800 children with daily food access within the county due to the received funding from the partners outlined above. However, with 1 in 4 children experiencing food insecurity in Pennsylvania, there’s still a lot more work to be done as 7,870 children are reported as food insecure within the county per the latest Feeding America food insecurity report.