SCRANTON – Representatives from the offices of various elected officials contributed to a local nonprofit’s cause to feed residents of the Commonwealth.
Child Hunger Outreach Partners hosted a special legislative packing event at its Scranton branch on Friday, June 2. Participants were able to pack over 520 backpack weekend bags over the course of an hour. The bags will be utilized for summer program requests.
“We are grateful that our local legislators and their staff members took the time to serve their youngest constituents by packing more than 520 backpack bags for our backpack program,” CHOP Founder/CEO Dani Ruhf said. “Childhood hunger is a bipartisan issue that we are asking our local and state representatives to help us combat, one way being through supporting universal school meals.”
Attendees included state Rep. Kyle Donahue (D-113) and his staff member Angela Rempe Jones. Also at the event was staff members of elected officials, such as Drew Popish - Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office; Cody Forgach - office of U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.); Kelsey Swift - state Rep. Bridget Kosierowski (D-114); Nolan Trently - state Sen. Marty Flynn (D-22); Brian Doughton - state Sen. Marty Flynn (D-22); and Elizabeth O’Brien - state Rep. Kyle Mullins (D-112).
Anyone interested in knowing more about CHOP and its programs can go online at chopouthunger.org.
