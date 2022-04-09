CHOP offers party supplies to educators, nonprofits

WYSOX TOWNSHIP — A local nonprofit dedicated to helping hungry children began handing out party supplies to local nonprofits and educators Friday.
Child Hunger Outreach Partners will continue its distribution from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and tomorrow at the Wysox Fire Hall. The event is free for educators and workers of child daycare centers, churches, senior centers and nonprofit organizations to gather supplies for their students or clients.
Attendees filtered into the hall with their own bags and boxes to fill them to the top with all kinds of goods. Party supplies in the fire hall included table cloths, plates, utensils and countless decorations.
In early February, CHOP received thousands of party supplies from Party City through their partnership with Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and Feeding America.
“We are very grateful for this generous donation from Party City, Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and Feeding America,” said Dani Ruhf, CHOP founder and CEO. “While this is not our typical distribution, this gift will help local organizations who may be stretched due to other expenses celebrate special occasions.”
CHOP employees gave a special thanks the Wysox Fire Department for letting them use their Fire Hall for the event.
“This is the first time we have done an event for party supplies at this level,” said Nicole Heyer of CHOP. “Some families cannot afford to have supplies for birthday parties or schools can’t afford to give students fun prizes. We are hoping this reaches thousands of people.”
Attendees included workers from nonprofit groups like SERVE, Inc. and The Children’s House.
“Something that The Children’s House does is camping trips for their young clients, so these supplies are going to help them do that,” said CHOP Program Manager Linda Lamphere. “Some organizations have limited funds, so we can help give kids these little special items.”
CHOP is a nonprofit that seeks “to create an entire generation that doesn’t know hunger through innovative and collaborative outreach partnerships,” according to its website. At schools, CHOP hands out backpacks and provides in-school pantries. Every Wednesday, CHOP hands out produce to those in need.
“Schools and their teachers are thin on supplies currently, especially due to the pandemic,” according to CHOP Communications Manager Samantha Eck. “This event can benefit the community with a focus on education and teachers.”
She stated that supplies like food can be hard to obtain for some people due to the latest high gas prices and inflation.
“Food is often the last thing people think about purchasing because they are busy paying the bills and buying other needed items,” she said. “CHOP is always here to try and bridge that gap.”
