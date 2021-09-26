'CHOP Out Hunger' 5K Walk/Run

TOWANDA — A 5K Walk/Run was held Saturday morning at the Bradford County Courthouse to raise money for Child Hunger Outreach Partners to help ‘CHOP Out Hunger.’
Child Hunger Outreach Partners’ (CHOP) mission is to end childhood hunger in the United States. Since 2018, CHOP has grown to serve tens of thousands of students weekly in Maryland and Pennsylvania.
“We provide back-pack programs for kids in schools so every weekend they get a bag of food including breakfast, lunch, and dinner so the funds are used to fund that,” volunteer Dani Ruhf said.
This year marked the first time hosting the race. The inaugural race was originally scheduled for last year, but COVID forced a cancellation of the event. Ruhf was pleased with the turnout and result of the event.
“We are looking to get the community involved in our fundraising efforts,” Ruhf said. “We are super pleased with the turnout. We have raised about $5,000 which provides 30,000 meals.”
CHOP headquarters are located at 2 Elizabeth Street, in Towanda and can be reached at (570) 485-5050.
