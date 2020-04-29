SOUTH WAVERLY — Discover the World’s Pennsylvania Avenue school welcomed families once again Monday. But instead of ushering their children through their doors, volunteers were ready to hand out food to the community at large provided by Child Hunger Outreach Partners.
“As a PreK teacher, I love to help,” said Amber Testen, who coordinated the effort. “I not only enjoy helping my classroom families, but every family in the community. I love to see the smiles on people’s faces when they are thankful for your help.”
The idea came about after Testen volunteered with CHOP to help bag lunches for Athens Area School District students. Through volunteering, she learned about the pop-up food pantries and watched the food pantry’s Facebook page for the right opportunity.
“A few weeks ago, I finally saw a Facebook post asking for volunteers to set up a popup pantry. I knew this was my time to help,” she explained.
Monday’s giveaway featured bags of apples, oranges, and other fresh produce, pork loins, beans, orange juice, emergency meal packets, “and the cutest little seed pod to start your own vegetable plant.”
The Railhouse in Waverly provided lunch for the volunteers. Testen also thanked Lisa Scheftic for use of the Pennsylvania Avenue facility.
“I would love to thank all of the volunteers that helped to make this pantry possible,” she said. “Some of us spent all day getting boxes ready and dispersing and some volunteers were kind enough to transport food boxes into the community. I am so thankful to all the volunteers. Without them, this could not have happened.”
“I would like to encourage the community to try to be as active in organizations like CHOP,” Testen added. “We have resources that can help our community in this area. We just have to reach out and help them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.