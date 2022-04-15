Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP) is excited to kick off the Third Annual #CHOPOutHunger Golf Tournament at Stone Hedge Golf Course on May 20 at 1 p.m. Funds raised during the golf tournament will support CHOP’s In-School Pantry, Backpack, Pop Up Pantry and Summer Meal Programs.
Registration is now open for individuals and teams, at $100 and $400 respectively. Check-in will begin at noon on May 20 with gun-shot start taking place at 1 p.m. Event highlights include longest drive contest, 50/50 raffle, door prizes, pot of gold lunch at the turn and steak dinner.
“The golf tournament is one of our favorite events because we can connect with so many supporters. With an average of one in four children experiencing food insecurity in our region, an event like the annual golf tournament supports CHOP’s mission and directly impacts the lives of local children,” explained Nick Montoro, CHOP development associate.
Those looking to participate in the tournament or support the event as a sponsor can visit CHOPouthunger.org/golf-tournament.
