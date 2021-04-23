CHOP receives $45,000 donation to help feed local children

TOWANDA — A celebratory atmosphere sparked at the Towanda headquarters of Child Hunger Outreach Partners on Thursday after the organization was presented with $45,000 to help feed local kids.
CHOP Executive Director Dani Ruhf was met with a pleasant surprise Thursday afternoon as the organization was given over double the amount of money she expected.
Rufh initially thought that John Cosgrove, executive director of AllOne Foundation, an organization that works to “(improve) the health and welfare of the people of Northeastern and North Central Pennsylvania,” would be presenting CHOP with a check for $25,000, which was awarded to CHOP through an AllOne Foundation grant.
Instead, Cosgrove explained that an anonymous business owner had donated $10,000 to CHOP on top of the $25,000 grant, which the AllOne Foundation chose to match for a total of $45,000.
“Today we’re really very pleased to be able to come out to one of our most valued food security partners and deliver what we hope are some substantial resources so that they can continue their really, really important work of feeding our most important commodity and that’s our children,” Cosgrove said.
Cosgrove complimented CHOP on not only the large growth they’ve experienced as they’ve moved from an organization that operates only in Bradford County to one that feeds children in multiple counties, but also on the respectful and sensitive way they distribute food.
“(CHOP) reaches out and gives children important and nutritious food but in a dignified way, it’s provided in backpacks, there’s no stigma involved in this program’s work, which is really, really important,” Cosgrove commented.
“We want to feed hungry children, we don’t want any of our children to need food, but what sets this partner’s work apart is the fact that they do it in a consistent, in multiple ways, but most of all they do it in a sensitive way so that the kids themselves are fed and they get the nutrition, but they’re not stigmatized,” he continued.
Cosgrove also spoke highly of CHOP’s dedicated work feeding children during the COVID-19 pandemic, during which the organization saw a large increase in the number of families who could benefit from their feeding program.
“What they’ve been able to do particularly in the midst of this crazy pandemic has been nothing short of miraculous,” Cosgrove stated.
Ruhf called the money donated from the AllOne Foundation and their anonymous donor “a huge, huge deal,” noting that 45,000 food bags will be able to be distributed using the $45,000.
“When we have the funding to do big things we can do big things and that just leads to bigger things,” she said.
Any individual wishing to volunteer at or donate to CHOP can do so by contacting (570) 485-5050.
