TOWANDA BOROUGH – With local children getting back to school this week, Child Hunger Outreach Partners provided some help by handing out 150 backpacks and cinch sacks with school supplies from its Elizabeth Street headquarters Monday evening.
The bags were filled that morning through a collaborative effort between the pantry, Pennsylvania State Police Troop P Wilkes-Barre, and the United Way of Bradford County.
Joan Smith-Reese, the executive director of the United Way of Bradford County, had received a call from the United Way of Wyoming Valley informing her about the work that Pennsylvania State Police Master Trooper Deanna Piekanski has been doing in the community.
“So I called her right away and she said she would get enough for 150 book bags, and I called Dani (Ruhf, CHOP executive director) and asked her if they had the book bags because we had the stuff to go in them and she said, ‘Yes,’” Smith-Reese explained.
Piekanski, who is Troop P’s public information officer in the Community Services Unit and once patrolled Bradford County, has helped with similar efforts across the region including Toys for Tots, a school supply distribution in Sullivan County, and The Nurse’s Pantry program, which helps at-risk youth with clothing in participating school districts.
For Monday’s giveaway, she delivered Show Students You Care school supply boxes from the Staples store in Wilkes-Barre Township, crayons and erasers from the Bear Creek Foundation, notebooks and other classroom necessities.
“I like doing things like this. That’s why I’m a community service officer now,” said Piekanski, who is also involved in community education.
CHOP Mobile Program Manager Linda Lamphere said the organization always sees this type of need around back-to-school time.
“It’s great because I know it helps a lot of people in their time of need,” she said about Monday’s distribution. “ … It’s just nice that we can help the community.”
In addition to providing school supplies to those in need, CHOP also provides a backpack program within school district to help feed students in need during the weekends.
Smith-Reese said the United Way of Bradford County was excited to be able to bring people together for this community effort.
“It makes such a difference,” she said. “Some days you wake up and wonder, ‘What am I doing this for?’ Today, this is what it’s all about. It’s the heart of the United Way and the heart of the people here that work so hard for our community.”
