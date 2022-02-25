TOWANDA – With the help of the community, Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP) was able to raise enough funds to provide more than 26,170 meals for children in the local community.
The funds were raised through the organization’s inaugural #CHOPOutHunger Cornhole Tournament on Feb. 20. The event proceeds will help fund CHOP’s programs, including In-School Pantries and Backpack Programs.
“We are truly humbled to be able to receive such tremendous support. Time and time again your dedication exceeds our expectations and for that, we cannot thank you enough,” shared Nick Montoro, CHOP development associate.
The fun-filled event was supported by a variety of court, prize table and food sponsors from the community.
To learn more about CHOP and the organization’s services, visit CHOPouthunger.org.
