Chow for Children benefits from church partnership

Ann Goodwin (left) receiving the check of Epiphany Parish donations presented by Joan and John Schoonover for the Pennsylvania Chow for Children program.

 Photo Provided

WAVERLY, N.Y. – Valley United Presbyterian Church has partnered up with the Catholic Community of the Epiphany in support of an important service for young children in Sayre, South Waverly and Athens – Chow for Children.

Chow for Children provides food to children enrolled in Head Start to ensure their needs are met on weekends when free lunches are not available. This program has been generously supported by the community since 2005. Last school year, 44 households received assistance from Chow for Children which helped feed 174 individuals.