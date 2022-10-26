Chow for Children benefits from church partnership

WAVERLY, N.Y. – Valley United Presbyterian Church has partnered up with the Catholic Community of the Epiphany in support of an important service for young children in Sayre, South Waverly and Athens – Chow for Children.
Chow for Children provides food to children enrolled in Head Start to ensure their needs are met on weekends when free lunches are not available. This program has been generously supported by the community since 2005. Last school year, 44 households received assistance from Chow for Children which helped feed 174 individuals.
Over the years, Epiphany Church has supplied the Chow for Children program with food storage, volunteers, funds and canned food donations. This year, Epiphany has continued its tradition of support and is partnering with Valley United Presbyterian Church to more formally combine efforts to sustain the program.
All donations are used for food needed to supplement what is collected through local food drives. Valley United Presbyterian Church maintains the food pantry for the Chow program having built capacity into its new Fellowship Hall dedicated to both the Pennsylvania and Waverly Chow programs. Volunteers purchase, organize, pack and deliver the food weekly to the Head Start locations in Sayre and Athens.
Those who would like to support the program can make checks payable to Pennsylvania Chow for Children and send to Valley United Presbyterian Church; 459 Park Avenue, Waverly, N.Y. 14892. The church maintains a separate account for all Chow donations and donations are tax-deductible.
Valley United Presbyterian Church was founded in January 2014 as a merger of the three historic community Penn-York Valley Presbyterian churches that had been in existence since the 1800s. This church is home to those who continue to search for and grow in God’s love and demonstrate respect and appreciation for others and our differences. For more information, visit our website at valleypresby.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.