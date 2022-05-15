WAVERLY — Members of a local chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association rode their motorcycles for over 100 miles in their yearly fundraiser Saturday.
CMA Chapter 1338 Sons of Thunder participated in the Run for the Son ride, which started at the North Waverly Chapel in Waverly and ended at The Windmill Farm and Craft Market in Penn Yan, N.Y.
“During the ride we make several stops, introduce ourselves to other bikers and ask if they want their bikes to be blessed,” said CMA Chapter Chaplain Jeff Bisher.
The ride fundraises for pastors around the world to obtain modes of transport like motorcycles, bicycles and even animals, according to Bisher.
“A couple years ago, someone actually got a real camel, so that was pretty memorable,” he said.
The Run for the Son is a worldwide event for CMA chapters who ride at least 100 miles and stop to pray at 1 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Even though other time zones are earlier or later, everybody still stops at the same moment to pray. For example, CMA members in Australia will pray around 5 a.m. at the same moment that members in Pennsylvania pray at 1 p.m., CMA Chapter Vice President Howard Holdren explained.
The ride also funds the Jesus film project, in which a movie about Jesus is translated into multiple languages for people around the world to watch.
The event has been going on for about 45 years and was supposed to occur on Saturday, May 7, but was rescheduled due to the rainy weather.
“Last week was when all the CMA chapters around the world did it together,” said CMA Chapter Vice President Howard Holdren. “Due to the weather, CMA members met at Bishop’s Family Restaurant in Ulster instead and that’s where we had prayer time at 1 p.m.”
CMA is nondenominational and everyone is welcome no matter what type of motorcycle they have, he stated.
“For us, this is a time of fellowship with the other members and spend time with Christian brothers, so we always look forward to it,” he said.
