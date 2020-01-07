As the Towanda Borough Council reorganized Monday, council members elected Mark Christini to lead the way as president for the year ahead. Christini, who had formerly served as the board's vice-president, is pictured being sworn in by Mayor Garrett Miller along with Ellen Lacek, Bill Roof, James Lacek, Paul Sweitzer, and Ryan Eberlin. Keith Long was elected as the council's new vice-president while Rex Klinger was selected to serve as president pro tempore. In addition, the council extended Manager Kyle Lane's employment with the borough for another two years. "On behalf of the borough council, thank you Kyle for your dedication and hard work," said Christini. "You've done a good job."
