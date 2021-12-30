Pennsylvania State Police crash data for the Christmas holiday weekend (Dec. 24 to Dec. 26) showed more crashes across the commonwealth compared to 2019.
This year, there were 488 motor vehicle crashes, which killed six people and injured 90, according to state police. Alcohol played a part in 41 of those crashes, which included one fatal crash. Police conducted 181 DUI arrests, while 158 people were arrested on criminal charges and 4,007 traffic citations were issued, state police said.
In 2019, there were 376 crashes with no fatalities and 78 people injured, while 40 of those crashes were alcohol-related and there were 179 DUI arrests. Information was not collected in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bradford County saw nine crashes with one of them being an alcohol-related. There were no local fatalities reported in the same holiday period.
The county also had five DUI arrests, one seatbelt citation and one seatbelt warning, while there were 60 citations given for other offenses. In 2019, the county had six crashes with one being alcohol-related and three injuries and no fatalities. There was one DUI arrest, 10 seatbelt citations and two seatbelt warnings as well as 212 other citations.
State police said that they will be looking out for impaired, aggressive and distracted drivers during any upcoming New Year’s Eve celebrations and want the public to plan ahead to ensure safe rides home.
