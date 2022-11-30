DUSHORE — Holiday cheer will be returning to Dushore Dec. 10, as it celebrates its annual town-wide festival. The festival will be full of activities from morning to night.
Visitors will be treated to a host of family-friendly festivities, such as the Tree Fest, a cookie walk, and scavenger hunt.
Holiday shoppers will see a plethora of shopping opportunities, as St. Basil’s Hall and Pealer Hall will host many local vendors. Downtown shops and businesses will also be showcasing their holiday specials and one-of-a-kind gifts to visiting festival-goers.
Santa himself will also be prowling the streets of Dushore, making appearances at Pam’s Restaurant and Hometown Soul Artisan Shopped throughout the day.
The full schedule of events is as follows:
8am – 11pm Breakfast with Santa at Pam’s Restaurant
9am – Time TBD Gingerbread houses and holiday activities at Redeemer Bible Church
9am – 11am Ice carving demonstration
9am – 5pm Tree Fest and vendors at St. Basil’s Hall
10am – sold out Cookie walk at Dushore Fire Hall
10am – 3pm Scavenger hunt begins at Pealer Hall
10am – 3pm Pop-up shops at Pealer Hall
12pm – 2pm Open house and Santa at Hometown Soul Artisan Shoppe
12pm – 6pm Food vendors on Main Street
1pm Ugly sweater contest at St. Basil’s Hall
5:30pm Tree lighting and caroling on Main Street
6pm Parade of Lights through downtown Dushore
All afternoon Adult hot chocolate at Iron Horse Saloon
All day Book sale, art display, treats, crafts, and story walk at Sullivan County Library
All day Basket raffle at Pealer Hall
Time TBD Ornament roll on Julia Street
The Christmas in Dushore event is organized each year by the Dushore Area Business Association (DABA). According to event co-chair Laurie Cimino, the event is a fun family event and a good opportunity for the community.
“Christmas in Dushore is a wonderful way to explore our beautiful town and celebrate the holiday season,” explained Cimino. “It’s really nice to see groups of people and families walking around and spending time together.”
To learn more about the event and other organizing efforts from DABA and its more than 50 members, visit dushore.com or follow them on Facebook at DushoreABA.
