SAYRE BOROUGH – The lights are back on at the quarter-mile track for Christmas In The Park at 2523 Pennsylvania Avenue in Sayre.
Christmas In The Park was new in 2019 and runs every weekend in December from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The park has been transformed into a holiday scene once again with Christmas lights that wrap around the whole park, put together by organizers Missy Vanness and Richard McConnell.
“We’re growing, we’re getting donations,” Vanness said, “We’re taking what we can get and we want to make this the biggest in the area.”
As the Fire Police Captain, Vanness said that the South Waverly Fire Department is always accepting new and old Christmas lights and decorations from community members.
Participants have been wearing masks and staying spread out from each other while at the park.
“With the COVID season right now, it’s something to get people out of the house,” Vanness said, “We’re social distancing and people can come out and get their mind off of things.”
Vanness thanked Choice 102 WATS/WAVR for playing live pop and Christmas music to add to the lights on Saturday night.
As participants finished the walk through the lights with a spring in their step, volunteers greeted them with free hot cocoa, hot dogs, and various goodies.
Participants were encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for the Valley Food Pantry and donate towards a 50/50 raffle.
Debbie Porter and her grandsons unwinded with some hot cocoa after they strolled the lights. “They wanted to come out and see the lights,” she said, “I got lots of pictures with the kids in front of them.”
She said the walk through the lights was “awesome” and that the family is already interested in coming back next year.
To donate Christmas decorations to the South Waverly Fire Department to benefit Christmas In The Park, call (570) 867-2994.
