TROY — The Bradford County Heritage Museum held its second annual Christmas in the Village at Alparon Park on Sunday.
The Christmas Village was created by Helen Mickley and other members of the board of directors of the BC Heritage Museum as a way to bring more caroling into the Troy area.
Mickley said years ago carolers were more common and that they wanted to try to revive that with the Christmas Village.
The BC Heritage Museum crew first got the carolers and then put together a “festival of trees” exhibit, a live nativity scene with a donkey, calf, and sheep, bake and crafts sales along with free hot beverages and cookies to create the Christmas village in their corner of Alparon Park.
Originally, the Christmas event was to be held last week, but was postponed due to the winter storm.
Mickley said that she wanted the free to the public event to help spread cheer to the community just as carolers would.
“I’m just hoping people enjoyed it today,” she said.
