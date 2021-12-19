Christmas is for Kids raises $50k with rainy radiothon

SAYRE BOROUGH — The season of giving was alive and well for festive residents of Sayre Borough on a rainy Saturday morning.
Choice 102 held their ‘Christmas is for Kids’ radiothon and toy drive at the Sayre Theatre to raise money and collect gifts for the Sayre Salvation Army.
From 9 a.m. to noon, Choice 102 owners Dave and Irene Radigan were under the theatre marquee delivering their on-the-air campaign as residents arrived and dropped off donations.
Santa Claus collected donations from cars that pulled up to the curb and volunteers loaded toys onto a truck that was donated by the Waverly Central School District.
“It’s been good even throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and we are still seeing generosity from the community,” said Irene.
She said that it’s great to continue a tradition that was previously hosted by Chuck Carver, the former owner of Choice 102 who passed away in June.
“Ever since then, people have asked if we are going to continue this event and we absolutely are,” she said. “He was a dear friend and mentor to me, so I’m helping fill those big shoes.”
Co-owner Dave Radigan said that it was a wonderful turnout this year and he thanked businesses like Williams Auto Group, Tanner’s Bar and Grill and the Rail House Restaurant & Tap Room for conducting promotions and fundraising during the event.
“All of the donations raised here go to families in need in the Valley community for the school districts of Waverly, Sayre and Athens,” he said.
He stated that 175 families composed of 335 kids will benefit from the fundraiser and have a better Christmas this year with the donations.
