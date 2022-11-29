ATHENS — The Valley area celebrated an annual holiday event that gave people the chance to buy handmade products at a local library.
The Spalding Memorial Library hosted its 8th Annual Christmas Market on Small Business Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Attendees made their way across the library’s front lawn and purchased items from around 16 vendors that included gourd art, jewelry and Christmas décor.
The event displayed warm and sunny weather for late November and was a great success overall, according to Tiffany Robbins, the library’s director.
“We feel really committed to our community by holding this event every year,” Robbins said. “I think it’s pretty well received by the community. They like to come out and support our local vendors. It’s also great for catching people who are coming in from out of town.”
Inside the library, children made crafts and Christmas tree ornaments for the occasion. They created ornaments for their own Christmas trees at home and the library’s tree. Crafts included sparkly snowflakes, beaded Christmas trees and jingle bell wreaths.
Attendees also chose a tag from the Angel Tree to provide books to Kids at Risk.
Robbins noted that the library hasn’t always coordinated an event for kids inside the building. However, organizers were happy to have the opportunity to do so this year.
She stated that library staff closes the building for Thanksgiving, but came in on Friday to decorate for Christmas themed festivities.
