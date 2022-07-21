TOWANDA — While last year’s Hometown Christmas drew the largest crowd in the history of the event, the Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce is confident this winter’s extravaganza will put up even bigger numbers.
CBCCC, the event organizer, held its July planning meeting on Wednesday at Oliver’s Pub, and could not hold back excitement for what’s ahead.
Hometown Christmas is slated for Dec. 2 and 3 and will mostly take place on Main Street and Merrill Parkway in Towanda borough. Wysox will also play host to parts of the event.
“This has grown every year, even during Covid. People want this event and we’re here to build it each year,” said Nancy Kulick, co-chair of Hometown Christmas. “We would love more publicity, business participation, sponsors and local craftsmen.”
A panel of 13 members discussed a number of topics at the monthly meeting. They touched on logistics, contests, events for children, and, of course, pictures with Santa.
The tree lighting will once again be the highlight on the first night. Last year’s tree stood at approximately 25 feet, which made for a nice spectacle for all in attendance.
“We want the tree to light up like Rockefeller Center,” co-chair Lauren Eggleston said. “It’s important we have a big tree again, and I think it would be cool for the owner of the tree to have those bragging rights.”
On the second day, Keystone Theatre will run a holiday movie. CBCCC Executive Director Rhonnda Claiborne noted last year’s movie sold out during its second showing.
Aside from delicious food and drink, the CBCCC discussed bringing back even more activities for people in attendance. Gingerbread house building, ax throwing, pony rides, cookie and stocking decorating, face painting and caroling are some of the activities attendees can partake in.
“I think the turnout we had at [Wednesday’s] meeting is excellent because so many people are involved,” Eggleston said. “Our goal is to get the word out sooner because a lot of communities are doing similar events. Last year was the largest crowd I’ve ever seen downtown. The streets were crawling with people.”
