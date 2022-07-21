Hometown Christmas

The Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce held its July Hometown Christmas planning meeting on Wednesday at Oliver’s Pub. Event organizers said the event had a record number in attendance last year and is expected to be even bigger this year.

 Archived Photo

TOWANDA — While last year’s Hometown Christmas drew the largest crowd in the history of the event, the Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce is confident this winter’s extravaganza will put up even bigger numbers.

CBCCC, the event organizer, held its July planning meeting on Wednesday at Oliver’s Pub, and could not hold back excitement for what’s ahead.