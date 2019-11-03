TOWANDA – Plants, pies, paintings and more filled the gymnasium of St. Agnes School in Towanda on Saturday as Bradford County’s Abuse and Rape Crisis Center Silent Auction was underway for the 29th year.
An official start to Christmas shopping for many, the auction serves as one of the organization’s largest annual fundraisers and continues to grow, this year boasting 580 items up for auction and over 130 auction numbers registered.
ARCC Executive Director and volunteer since 1992 Hilary Haight stated that the weather, chilly but sunny, lent itself to a good turnout for the event.
“We always say from every year that we are overwhelmed by the response that we get when we go out and solicit,” Haight said.
While the auction is one year away from it’s three decade milestone, the organization is commemorating an anniversary as a whole as they recognize 40 years of dedication to local residents with multiple events throughout the year.
“It’s amazing how many people come out and support us,” Haight stated.
