Joy. Light. Family. Growth. Smiles. All words Bradford County locals have used to describe their favorite Christmas traditions.
At the end of a year marked by the unprecedented, composed of circumstances from political tension to widespread acts of civil unrest and even a global pandemic, it’s safe to say most are seeking even a bit of normalcy; and many locals have found just that in the comfort of their annual holiday habits.
Whether it’s making homemade eggnog or hunting for the best Christmas tree to cut the day after Thanksgiving, reading the story of Jesus from the Bible each night of December or celebrating with Chinese food on Christmas Eve, there’s no doubt that the familiarity of expected, cherished Christmas traditions are especially treasured this year.
Maddie Moretz, of Burlington, shared that her favorite Christmas tradition is one that her mother started when she was a child and has carried onto this day, even though she is now in her twenties — yearly photos with Santa Claus.
Moretz explained that now that she is older she appreciates the tradition for the both the way it documents her family’s lives and simply makes her mom happy.
“I love being able to look at the photos from the last several years and see how much my sister and I have changed. We have both grown and changed so much and it’s a beautiful process,” Moretz said, noting that the photos also document her sister’s overcoming of childhood cancer. “There is some years where my sister is wearing hats and does not look well because she was still growing her hair back and dealing with some side effects from undergoing chemo, and seeing where she is today as a healthy and happy young lady brings me so much emotion.”
“I think this tradition is so special to my family just because we know how much it means to our mom. I am excited for future generations of my family to look at these photos someday and see how much love went into doing them,” she added.
The favorite holiday activity of Kaseen VanNoy, of Troy, also spans generations.
VanNoy told that her favorite tradition is spending all of Christmas Eve day baking Christmas cookies with her family, an event she has now passed down to her own children.
“From chocolate chips to sugar we spent the entire day singing and dancing in the kitchen with my brother and my mom. The best memories with my brother and momma were spent Christmas eve making cookies...starting it with my own kids was a big memory,” she commented.
Citing more favorites that take place on Christmas Eve, many local families listed diving into their Bibles to reflect on Christ’s birth as their favorite Christmas tradition.
Bill Frye, of Troy, explained that his family reads one chapter of the Bibical book of Luke each night of December to “focus on who this season is really about” and remember that all their traditions are based around the birth of their Savior.
“We each take turns reading and try and make this time special. We get a chance to see the life of Jesus and who He is. We end on Christmas Eve with our Christmas Eve service in anticipation of celebrating the birth of our Savior,” Frye explained.
Kim Skaggs, of Towanda, also looks forward to reading scripture with her family each Christmas.
Skaggs said that starting the year her now 17-year-old daughter was born the family join each Christmas Eve to read the story of Christ’s birth.
“We gather all together, the older kids watch and smile as the little kids listen and ask questions about the story. It takes them back to sitting on a lap and being told the story themselves,” Skaggs stated. “It started because I wanted my children to always know Christmas is not about gifts or money, but about the birth of our Savior and that’s why we celebrate. At that moment every year nothing else matters, we are together, everyone is calm, and everyone has a happy heart. “
Tammie Storrs, of Troy, shared that “giving gifts to our children to represent Jesus’s greatest gift He gave to us in Himself,” is her most cherished tradition and reflected on a beloved memory of the year one of her children was born on Christmas Day.
Storrs explained that she went into labor during a “huge snow storm” on Christmas Day in 2002 and made a full ham dinner, complete with pie, set family’s table and laid the food out before she and her husband headed to the hospital.
“Two and a half hours later we arrived at the Sayre hospital and one hour later my Christmas baby was born, Levi. A Christmas to remember,” she said.
Mary Sturdevant, of Wysox, recalled choosing her family’s Christmas tree as her most treasured tradition, while Jenna Close, of Troy listed Christmas light hunts.
“As a child on the farm, we often went out in the woods and cut down our tree Thanksgiving weekend and decorated it. It was always a big deal to put the angel on the tree last. We would get out our Advent calendar and candles that Sunday, opening a tiny gift and reading a Bible passage each day until Christmas,” Sturdevant said. “On Sundays we would light the Advent candle and have a special Sunday dinner. That tradition has carried on to this day with my children and grandchildren.”
“There was something special about bundling up and picking out our own tree. Almost has an old fashioned feel to it. Decorating the tree after Thanksgiving helps extend that special family time that can be so hard to find,” she added.
Close explained that Light Hunting has become a “fun and free” treasure for her family each year.
“I’ve been (doing) this since I was a kid. We would drive around and try to find the biggest displays. I always looked forward to going to Troy Heights and a few spots in Elmira that had really big displays. Two years ago, my son had his band concert and it just felt like the night needed something more. We decided to go Light Hunting. We ended up in East Smithfield with the big community display and got out to walk around and enjoy everything. That night also ended in ice cream,” she said.
“We’ve noticed that a lot displays are bigger this year,” she continued. “In years past, a lot of houses had a strand of lights to trim their house. This year, the house is covered and maybe there’s even an inflatable.”
Dillon Zellers, of Athens, told that his family finds one of their most cherished annual activities in special cuisine on Christmas Eve.
“My wife and I have gone to church together on Christmas Eve for as long as we’ve been together and after we had our first baby, Phoebe, we didn’t have much time after church for dinner and our other traditions. We decided to get take out,” he explained. “The Chinese place was still open and they delivered! We ordered the Chinese on our way home so it arrived a few minutes after we got home. We eat together and just have good family time together.”
“It’s really special to me because it allows us to have more time together as a family. If we didn’t do this we would have to cook and clean and it would be less time together. Time is so important,” he continued.
In a year filled with most anything but “normal,” Bradford County has found comfort, joy, and in many circumstances even more appreciation, in Christmas traditions big and small; be them sparkling Christmas lights, the laughter of family mixing cookie dough in the kitchen, or the remembrance of the birth of Christ their hope and Savior.
